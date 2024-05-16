Coonoor In Pics: 7 Majestic Places To Explore In The Hill Station

By: Rahul M | May 16, 2024
Coonoor is one of the most beautiful destinations in Tamil Nadu. The hill station is famous for its serene atmosphere, and one of the renowned places in Coonoor is Tea Estate. The greener place is known for its organic farming.
Canva
Sim's Park, a botanical wonderland nestled in Coonoor, is a haven for plant lovers. Its diverse collection of flowers and plants, ranging from exotic species to local flora, makes it a must-visit destination for nature enthusiasts.
Tripadvisor
Catherine Falls is one of the famous falls located in Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu.
Cheryl
Laws Falls is another famous fall situated at a distance of 26 km from Coonoor.
Trawell.in
Shri Munisuvrat Swami Jain Temple is located in Coonoor. The religious site is a must-visit for those who seek solace.
X/@chetansha_
Dolphin's Nose, a hill in Nilgiris district , is a natural marvel that resembles the nose of a dolphin. This unique formation offers visitors a breathtaking panoramic view of the surrounding landscape, making it a must-see for any traveler.
Tamil Nadu Tourism
Wellington is one of the hidden gems of Tamil Nadu. It is surrounded by lush greenery, mountains and their allies.
Whistling Hound