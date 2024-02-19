Confession Day: Avowals To God You Can Repeat To Boost Confidence

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 19, 2024
The confession box of God is a shielded canopy to admit your vulnerability. A nook that will empower you to cope with difficult situations. So, strengthen the roots of existence and make gentle confessions to God!
'I have been foolish enough to pray for things that were not good for my well-being, but you have always stood by me. Please protect my gentle dreams!'
'Only you have witnessed the journey of survival, only you have the power to water the blooms. Please shower more grace and bring spring to the doors!'
'I have stumbled a lot on the chosen path, only you were here to fix my steps. Please, defeat the dark in the light of luminous mercy! '
'I have locked the realities in the shell of vision, my dreams flutter behind the bars of thoughts. Please open the door to an endless journey!'
'You have been the root of self, diminishing the entangled webs of my eyes! Please move me to the staircase of light!'
'Only you can behold the beauty of mirror, I surrender my wings to your grandeur! Please open the knots of heart and never let me fall! '
