Thunder On Wheels: Jawa 42 FJ With 334cc Power & Stylish Upgrades

By: G R Mukesh | September 03, 2024
Classic Legends has introduced a new model called the Jawa 42 FJ, the third in the 42 Life series.
It price ranges from Rs 1.99 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh (ex-showroom).
The bike is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 29 bhp and 29.6 Nm of torque.
The 42 FJ is equipped with a larger 320mm front disc brake .
It has a wider 140mm rear tyre, along with a seat height of 790mm and ground clearance of 178mm.
It includes a shorter rear fender, split pillion grab rails, blacked-out upswept twin exhaust mufflers.
It is available in five colors - Aurora Green Matte, Mystique Copper, Cosmo Blue Matte, Deep Black Matte Black Clad, and Deep Black Matte Red Clad.
Thanks For Reading!