Cinema Lovers Day: The Iconic Theatres Of India

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 23, 2024
The Gaitey Theatre in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, is one of the oldest theatres in India. Due to the picture-perfect British architecture, it's now regarded as a tourist destination.
Regal Cinema in New Delhi has been serving the best gems of Bollywood and Hollywood in the national capital. Since 1932, it has been the shrine of movie buffs.
Wiki
The Capitol Theatre in Mumbai is another dazzling gem in the row of theatres. The beautiful architecture and the heritage of performing arts and silver screen together make it the top destination for movie-lovers in the city of dreams.
Wiki
Similarly, the Chitra Talkies in Amritsar represents vintage cinematic culture of the Punjab. It's also known as the oldest and most classical movie-spots.
While the Chhavi-Mahel is situated in the old city of Varanasi, that repeats after the legacy of elevated cinematic allure. From classical B&W movies to the latest releases, it is no less than a heaven for cine-lovers.
Wiki
Sharda Cinema is another such classical movie point. It has been beautifully preserving the legacy of syncretic cinematic values and multilingual crux in the city of Banglore.