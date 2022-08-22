Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's adorable bond in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2022

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 67th birthday today

Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are touted to be one of the most successful father-son duos in the country

While the father paved the path of legacy, the son has been taking the legacy forward by earning fame and accolades not only in India, but abroad as well

The pictures are proof enough of the bond that Chiranjeevi shares with his son

Ram Charan is the third child of Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha, the daughter of Telugu comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah

Chiranjeevi also has two daughters -- Sushmitha and Sreeja

Ram Charan has always been quite vocal about his equation with his father

He has often been seen crediting Chiranjeevi for the man that he is today

The father-son duo were recently seen together in the film 'Acharya'

