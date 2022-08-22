Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's adorable bond in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2022
Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 67th birthday today
Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are touted to be one of the most successful father-son duos in the country
While the father paved the path of legacy, the son has been taking the legacy forward by earning fame and accolades not only in India, but abroad as well
The pictures are proof enough of the bond that Chiranjeevi shares with his son
Ram Charan is the third child of Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha, the daughter of Telugu comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah
Chiranjeevi also has two daughters -- Sushmitha and Sreeja
Ram Charan has always been quite vocal about his equation with his father
He has often been seen crediting Chiranjeevi for the man that he is today
The father-son duo were recently seen together in the film 'Acharya'
