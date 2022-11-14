Children's Day 2022: Taimur, Sufi, and other adorable star kids

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2022
In recent times, a lot of our stars have become parents to little bundles of joys. So, lets take a look at a few toddlers we adore to the core…
After making the world wait for more than a year, SRK finally gave us a glimpse of AbRam. AbRam is SRK’s third child after son Aryan and daughter Suhana
Making headlines since his birth Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is Kareena Kapoor's first child
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed second son Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi last year
Inaaya Naumi Khemu is the daughter of actors Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are parents of 2 baby girls. Earlier this year they were blessed with their daughter Lianna
Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Ssejwal baby girl Sana's pictures are too cute for us to handle
With his adorable pictures, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh is quite popular on the internet
With blue eyes and blond hair, Sufi is the firstborn child of Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh
