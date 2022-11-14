Children's Day 2022: Taimur, Sufi, and other adorable star kids

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2022

In recent times, a lot of our stars have become parents to little bundles of joys. So, lets take a look at a few toddlers we adore to the core…

After making the world wait for more than a year, SRK finally gave us a glimpse of AbRam. AbRam is SRK’s third child after son Aryan and daughter Suhana

Making headlines since his birth Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi is Kareena Kapoor's first child

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed second son Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi last year

Inaaya Naumi Khemu is the daughter of actors Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are parents of 2 baby girls. Earlier this year they were blessed with their daughter Lianna

Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Ssejwal baby girl Sana's pictures are too cute for us to handle

With his adorable pictures, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's son Laksh is quite popular on the internet

With blue eyes and blond hair, Sufi is the firstborn child of Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh

