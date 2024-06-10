Chikkamagaluru Pictures: Plan Your Monsoon Trip To This Heavenly Destination In Karnataka

By: Sunanda Singh | June 10, 2024
Chikkamagaluru or Chikmagalur in Karnataka is a popular place in India. The hill station is nestled with lush greenery and valleys. The city has numerous beautiful places in its vicinity and Baba Budan Giri is one of them.
Tripadvisor
The Kodanda Ramaswamy Temple, a testament to the rich history and culture of Chikmagalur, is situated on the banks of the Tungabhadra River. This revered temple, home to Lord Ram, is a must-visit for those interested in the religious heritage
Chikmagalur Tourism
Chikmaglur is known for coffee production. The city produces different varieties/flavors of coffee beans.
X/ @LloydMathias
Sri Vidyashankara Temple is another religious site in the city. According to reports, it was built in the 14th century and is known for its architecture.
Canva
Mullayanagiri Peak is a must-visit place in Karnataka. The highest peak in the state offers panoramic views of the lush greenery from the top.
X/ Aaqib Raza Khan
Kudremukh National Park is an excellent place for animal lovers. The UNESCO World Heritage Site National Park is home to numerous endangered wildlife sanctuaries and Bison is one of them.
Karnantka Tourism
Hebbe Falls is a beautiful place to explore in the state. It is situated in Bhadra Wildlife Sanctuary and is one of the most visited tourist places.
X/ Ashwin Deshpande