Chhath Puja 2026 Day 3: Essential Dos And Don'ts To Follow On The Auspicious Festival

By: FPJ Features Desk | November 15, 2026
Chhath Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to the worship of Lord Surya (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya.
The third day of Chhath Puja, known as Sandhya Arghya, holds special significance as devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun. In 2026, the third day of Chhath Puja falls on November 15.
Dos: Cleanliness is considered extremely important during Chhath Puja. Devotees should maintain personal hygiene and keep the puja area clean.
Don'ts: Avoid consuming onion, garlic and non-vegetarian food during the festival.
Dos: Prepare Thekua, fruits, sugarcane and other traditional offerings with devotion and purity.
Don'ts: Avoid using impure ingredients or utensils for preparing the offerings.
Dos: Wear traditional and clean clothes to perform the Chhath rituals.
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