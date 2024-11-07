Chhath Puja 2024: 7 Regal Outfit Inspirations For Chhath Maiya Final Day Celebration 

By: Rahul M | November 07, 2024
The auspicious festival of Chhath Puja is concluding on November 8, 2024. Here are seven regal outfits that you can adorn on the final day:
Canva
First, you can always opt for a stunning ghagra choli or lehenga choli, paired with a heavily embellished blouse to make the look standout
For a comfortable yet exquisite look, don a hand embroidered and intricately embellished kurta set or anarkali set
We cannot miss the timeless elegance of a classic saree. Take your look to another level by adding some extravagant jewellery for the final day festival
While sarees are the first choice for many devotees, adorning a breathtaking lehenga can be another excellent option for the Chhath Maha Parv
For a contemporary twist, you can explore an array of eye catching two-piece traditional attire to grab many complements at the festive gathering
Yellow is one of the significant colours worn during Chhath Puja; consider wearing a yellow-hued traditional ensemble for cultural significance and religious importance
Lastly, play around with rich and luxurious fabric such as velvet or silk for a regal look at the Chhath Puja 2024
