Chamba In Pictures: Plan Your Next Summer Trip To This Place In Himachal Pradesh

By: Rahul M | May 21, 2024

Chamba, a district in Himachal Pradesh, is a treasure trove of beautiful places. Among them, the Laxmi Narayan Temple stands out for its unique architecture and spiritual significance. It's a must-visit for any tourist.

Canva

Chamera Lake, a serene spot in the district, offers a mesmerising view of its surroundings. It's a perfect destination for those seeking tranquility and natural beauty.

Canva

The Church of Scotland Chamba is a religious site for spiritual lovers. The monument scatters positivity and tranquility in its surroundings.

Hitendra Jasrotia

Shiv Shakti Temple is located in Chhatrai, Himachal Pradesh. It is considered as a sacred temple in the state.

X/Zindagi Calling

Dalhousie is a famous hill station in India. The peaceful hill is just a short distance from Chamba town.

X/ Anamika

Majestic mountains and its valleys surround the Manimahesh Lake. The revered place is another must-visit place in the state.

Holidify

Chaugan is surrounded by natural beauty. The small village offers numerous activities and panoramic scenes.

Dilip Kumar Kundu