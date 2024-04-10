Chaitra Navratri Day 2: Set OOTD Trend On Fire With Inspiration From Bollywood Stars Who Slay The Look In 'Royal Blue'

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2024
Royal Blue is the colour for Day 2 of the Chaitra Navratri celebration. The colour represents wisdom and enlightenment in your life.
Instagram | Janhavi Kapoor
You can opt for rich and royal material like velvet for your traditional attire, just like how Kiara Advani's stunning look.
Instagram | Kiara Advani
Not leaving the men behind, you can take some fashion inspiration from Vijay Verma and go all royal blue this day. Suits are one of the great options for men during the festive season.
Instagram | Manish Malhotra
If you wish to opt something a little more traditional to hit the ethnic vibe, go for a Sherwani. There are many modern and rich embroidery patterns that you can include in your look.
Instagram | Manish Malhotra
A saree always adds to women's beauty, isn't it? This look of Kangana Ranaut is one of the strong and graceful looks in a royal blue saree that you can try.
Instagram | Kangana Ranaut
Not in for a saree? A blue kurta set is the simple and ethnic look for girls. Sanya Malhotra slayed this traditional outfit with a sleek bun.
Instagram | Sanya Malhotra
A gown is also a great option to adorn the festive season. Madhuri Dixit's cool looks can be your inspiration to embrace the Indo-western way of styling a saree.
Instagram | Madhuri Dixit