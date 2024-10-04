Navratri 2024 Day 3 Colour: Bolywood Inspired Dazzling Grey Looks For Shardiya Navratri

By: Rahul M | October 04, 2024
The colour for the day three celebration of Shardiya Navratri is Grey. The colour grey symbolises peace and purity. Here are extravagant and stunning festive fashion you can try
Instagram | Varun Dhawan
A grey saree paired with silver jewellery is perfect for Shardiya Navratri. Alia Bhatt's diamond jewellery is paired perfectly with the outfit
Instagram | Alia Bhatt
Go all glamorous and shiny this Navratri. Take inspiration from Kiara Advani's shimmery lehenga look for the festive season
Instagram | Kiara Advani
Stand out in an all-grey look just like Shahid Kapoor. It's a chic and stylish attire
Instagram | Shahid Kapoor
A simple and plain grey kurta set for festive days can never go wrong. Opt for minimal makeup and accessorising
Instagram | Kangana Ranaut
Why just men? But women can also now dress themselves in suits for the festive season. Play with your look and try the best that suits you
Instagram | Shilpa Shetty
The grey and white combination is the best when paired together. Accessorise your look with a stylish watch, glasses and rings
Instagram | Vicky Kaushal
Thanks For Reading!