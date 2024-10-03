Navratri 2024 Day 2 Colour: Green Ethnic Wear By B-Town Celebs For Shardiya Navratri Fashion

By: Rahul M | October 03, 2024
The Shardiya Navratri Day 2 colour is Green. The colour green represents peace and a new beginning in life.
Many of us love heavy embroidery and patterned traditional attire, and this look by Kangana Ranaut is a perfect representation of that. Opt for a rich and royal look for the day two celebration.
This green kurta look with a red patterned dupatta by Ranveer Singh should be your inspiration for men's traditional attire this Navratri.
Who doesn't love a shiny outfit? Go shiny and shimmery this Navratri, just like Madhuri Dixit in this look.
Draping a saree with jhumka and minimal makeup can never go wrong. Try to create this look by Alia Bhatt for Shardiya Navratri.
A traditional kurta always enhances men's beauty and physique. Go stylish with your look like Sidharth Malhotra in this attire.
Play with some colours and make your look stylish. Royal Blue is a great match with the Green saree in this Janhvi Kapoor look.
