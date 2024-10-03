Navratri 2024 Day 2 Colour: Green Ethnic Wear By B-Town Celebs For Shardiya Navratri Fashion

By: Rahul M | October 03, 2024

The Shardiya Navratri Day 2 colour is Green. The colour green represents peace and a new beginning in life.

Instagram | Katrina Kaif

Many of us love heavy embroidery and patterned traditional attire, and this look by Kangana Ranaut is a perfect representation of that. Opt for a rich and royal look for the day two celebration.

Instagram | Kangana Ranaut

This green kurta look with a red patterned dupatta by Ranveer Singh should be your inspiration for men's traditional attire this Navratri.

Instagram | Ranveer Singh Fan Club

Who doesn't love a shiny outfit? Go shiny and shimmery this Navratri, just like Madhuri Dixit in this look.

Instagram | Madhuri Dixit

Draping a saree with jhumka and minimal makeup can never go wrong. Try to create this look by Alia Bhatt for Shardiya Navratri.

Instagram | Alia Bhatt

A traditional kurta always enhances men's beauty and physique. Go stylish with your look like Sidharth Malhotra in this attire.

Instagram | Sidharth Malhotra

Play with some colours and make your look stylish. Royal Blue is a great match with the Green saree in this Janhvi Kapoor look.

Instagram | Janhvi Kapoor

Thanks For Reading!

Shardiya Navratri Colours 2024: Women's Fashion Inspiration For The 9-Day Festival 
Find out More