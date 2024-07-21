Celebs Who Opened Up On Seeking Therapy: Ranbir Kapoor To Deepika Padukone

Alia Bhatt had revealed that after welcoming her first child Raha Kapoor in 2022, she battled with postpartum anxiety. Sharing that she also faced "mom guilt", she added, "I go to therapy every week where I voice these fears. And it helps me understand that this is not something that I will be able to figure out on day one or five or even ten; it’s an ever-evolving, ever-growing process."