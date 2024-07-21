Celebs Who Opened Up On Seeking Therapy: Ranbir Kapoor To Deepika Padukone

By: Sachin T | July 21, 2024
In a recent podcast, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on trying his luck with therapy over the years. "I have tried therapy. I have nothing against therapy, it’s just that I have to open myself up and I’m very scared of opening up," he said.
In 2015, Deepika Padukone went vocal about her battle with depression and stated that it took her years of therapy and unconditional support from friends and family to overcome her mental health issues.
Anushka Sharma had once revealed in an interview that she was on medications due to her anxiety disorder. Urging people to seek therapy and call out for help, she had said, "If you had a constant stomach pain, wouldn’t you go to the doctor? It’s that simple."
Alia Bhatt had revealed that after welcoming her first child Raha Kapoor in 2022, she battled with postpartum anxiety. Sharing that she also faced "mom guilt", she added, "I go to therapy every week where I voice these fears. And it helps me understand that this is not something that I will be able to figure out on day one or five or even ten; it’s an ever-evolving, ever-growing process."
Karan Johar admitted to suffering from bouts of anxiety over the years and said that at one point, he felt 'this cannot happen to me'. "My friend guided me to a psychologist and after a series of conversations I knew what I was dealing with," he had shared.
Hrithik Roshan had revealed in an Instagram post that he had to undergo years of therapy to deal with his issues. "I wouldn’t be here making each day count, being productive, being kind, being at peace, taking on challenges, getting better at work, at life, at living, if it wasn’t for the years I have put into therapy," he had said.
At the peak of his career, Honey Singh vanished from the music scene and later, he revealed that he suffered from depression and bipolar disorder. He stated that he underwent therapy and was even at the rehab for several months, before finally getting a hold of his emotions
Kalki Koechlin had revealed that she had to seek therapy after her divorce with Anurag Kashyap in 2015. "I definitely took a lot a lot of therapy, and now it's been seven, eight years... It's been a long, long time, so it's fine," she said.