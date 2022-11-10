Celebs who launched their own beauty brands

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 10, 2022
Deepika Padukone launched her own self-care brand '82°E'
Here's a list of 10 celebrities who have launched their own brands...
Global icon Priyanka Chopra launched her haircare brand- 'Anomaly' last year
Katrina Kaif started her cosmetics line 'Kay Beauty' in 2019
Masaba Gupta's fashion and lifestyle brand House of Masaba has launched its own dedicated makeup line named 'Lovechild Beauty'
Earlier this year, Sonakshi Sinha launched her nail brand 'SOEZI'
Sunny Leone is a proud owner of her cosmetic line 'Star Struck'
After claiming his position as a costume director in the film industry, Manish Malhotra launched his own high fashion luxury makeup brand 'Manish Malhotra Beauty'
Miss Universe Lara Dutta Bhupathi started a children's clothing and accessories brand named 'Arias Kids'
Reality show star Anusha Dandekar is a proud owner of her skincare line called 'Brown Skin Beauty'
Actress turned entrepreneur, Aashka Goradia Goble is the Founder & Director of 'RENÉE Cosmetics'
