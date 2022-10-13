Celebs who became parents via surrogacy

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2022
Actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Sivan recently announced that they have become parents via surrogacy of two twin boys
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy this year
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed their third child AbRam in 2013 through surrogacy
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra in 2020 via surrogacy
Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber also took the surrogacy route as they welcomed two baby boys Noah and Asher in 2017
Karan Johar announced in 2017 that he is a proud single father of twins Yash and Roohi
Tusshar also opted for surrogacy and became a father to son Laksshya Kapoor in June 2016
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011
Actor Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti were blessed with baby girl Aadya in 2018
