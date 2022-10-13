Celebs who became parents via surrogacy

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2022

Actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Sivan recently announced that they have become parents via surrogacy of two twin boys

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas also welcomed their baby girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy this year

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan welcomed their third child AbRam in 2013 through surrogacy

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed their daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra in 2020 via surrogacy

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber also took the surrogacy route as they welcomed two baby boys Noah and Asher in 2017

Karan Johar announced in 2017 that he is a proud single father of twins Yash and Roohi

Tusshar also opted for surrogacy and became a father to son Laksshya Kapoor in June 2016

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao welcomed their son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011

Actor Shreyas Talpade and wife Deepti were blessed with baby girl Aadya in 2018

