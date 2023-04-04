Unique names of Bollywood star kids

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 04, 2023

Showbiz babies don't just inherit their celeb parents, they also get the most creative names. Here are some of them:

Nayanthara recently revealed the name of her twin baby boys, Uyir and Ulagam

PeeCee's little desi girl was named 'Maltie Marie Jonas' which is as unique as her mother

Alia Bhatt's baby girl is called 'Raha Kapoor'

KAreena's elder son has got a most unique name 'Taimur' - a royal style with cutie vibe

It's no different with her younger son, Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan

Bipasha Basu and KSG's little daughter is called 'devi' and can't stop gushing over this pretty-unique name

SRK's Son 'AbRam' isn't just cute but also has a unique name

Rarah Khan's Kids Czar, Anya and Diya are next in the list

TV couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee have named their lil daughter 'Divisha'

Thanks For Reading!

Little Alia Bhatt looks unrecognisable in UNSEEN photo from sets of Papa Kehte Hain
Find out More