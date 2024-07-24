Cardamom Can Help Regulate Blood Pressure and Fight Cancer, Know How

By: Rahul M | July 24, 2024
Apart from being a mouth-freshner, Cardamom also has multiple health benefits. It is considered as a spice that is widely used in Indian households.
All images from Canva
Cardamom is rich in antioxidants. It helps the body from getting damaged and eases hypertension.
Numerous substances found in cardamom have promised in either preventing or delaying the growth of cancer. For instance, few studies have shown that the chemical 1,8-cineole, which is present in cardamom, has anti-cancer qualities.
Tumor growth involves angiogenesis, the process of creating new blood vessels. According to studies, there is a possibility that cardamom limit the growth of tumors because it inhibits angiogenesis.
Due to its known diuretic properties, cardamom might cause an increase in urine production. Diuretics can assist in lowering blood pressure by encouraging the body to release extra fluid and salt.
Cardamom can assist in lowering the load on the cardiovascular system by promoting improved blood circulation, which can be advantageous for preserving appropriate blood pressure levels.
Potassium, one of the vital minerals found in cardamom, is important for controlling blood pressure.