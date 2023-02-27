Carabao Cup Final: Manchester United outclass Newcastle United 2-0 to win first trophy in six years; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 27, 2023
Manchester United ended their six-year wait for silverware as they beat Newcastle United 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.
United last won a major trophy in their 2017 Europa League campaign, but looked comfortable in their display against Eddie Howe's side
Casemiro's header and a Marcus Rashford goal gave Newcastle too much to overcome in their first League Cup final appearance since 1976.
There was little in the way of clear-cut chances in a frantic beginning, but United opened the scoring on 33 minutes with the first of two quickfire goals as stalwart midfielder Casemiro sent half of Wembley into pandemonium.
Luke Shaw delivered a stooping ball in from a wide free kick and Casemiro expertly glanced a header into the far corner
United doubled their lead six minutes later as Newcastle defender Botman guided Rashford's effort into his own goal.
Wout Weghorst burst forward and played Rashford in behind. The 25-year-old's shot from a narrow angle was diverted up and over the stretching Loris Karius
Newcastle returned in the second half with an improved yet toothless performance
Newcastle's fans, who had created a sea of black and white with give-away plastic flags at the stadium's west side during the closing minutes, drifted away before the trophy presentation
The club has now lost each of their past nine matches at Wembley, a run that began in the 1974 FA Cup final.
By contrast, Man United's fans were in full voice as Bruno Fernandes raised the trophy, which they hope will be the first of many under Erik ten Hag.
United have enjoyed an improved season in their first term under the former Ajax manager. They're third in the Premier League table and still in the Europa League draw.
Ten Hag is the first manager at Old Trafford to win silverware since Jose Mourinho.