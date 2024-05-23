Cannes 2024 Day 9: Barbara Palvin To Elsa Hosk, Best Dressed Celebs At The Red Carpet

By: Amisha Shirgave | May 23, 2024
Mitchel Akat Maruko Raan brought Medusa to the red carpet via her custom Harvey Cenit gown.
X
Elsa Husk looked stunning in a black and white Prabal Gurung gown. Her silk trafetta train and bust were hand made. To elevate the look, she wore Tiffany jewelry.
Barbara Palvin was at the Cannes Film Festival. Though she wasn't at the red carpet, this cute outfit of hers caught everyone's attention, as it should.
X
Jacquelin Fernandes stunned in this sheer white dress. It was a finely detailed midi gown with pearl embroidery.
Socialite and Fashion Designer Nicky Hilton attended the Cannes Red Carpet in a Rebecca Vallance designed floor-length gown.
Kelly Rowland stunned in yet another look at the red carpet. She wore a white Jean-Loius Sabaji.