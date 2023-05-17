Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan in ivory-coloured saree gets thumbs up from netizens

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 17, 2023

Sara Ali Khan steals the spotlight at Cannes 2023 with her stunning appearances.

The Bollywood actress dons a modern saree look for her third appearance at the prestigious film festival.

Sara Ali Khan wows in an ivory-colored saree with a halterneck blouse designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Kumar.

The monochrome ensemble is adorned with pearl chains, creating a magical and elegant effect.

The actress received praise and applause for her impeccable style at Cannes 2023.

Sara Ali Khan continues to make a fashion statement with her long train and head veil.

Previously, Sara Ali Khan wowed in a heart-patterned Moschino dress.

Her first look was a heavily embroidered Abu Jani Khosla Kumar lehenga.

