Can Excess Coffee Consumption Trigger Acne Breakouts?

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 04, 2024
Who does not love a cup of coffee? There are people who survive on, and for their coffee beverages. But did you know that consuming excess coffee can lead to acne breakouts?
Cotisol is your body's main hormone and when it gets elevated due to large amount of caffiene intake, it can trigger acne.
Sebum is an oily material that blocks pores and causes acne. This can be the result of increased cortisol in your body.
Moreover, other addictive substances such as sugar and dairy can also trigger acnes. Increase in blood sugar results in insulin production. This results in sebum production that causes the breakouts.
Its a commonly known fact that coffee helps in staying active but too much consumption can affect your sleep cycle and heighten your stress levels.
Coffee is diuretic. It stimulates urine. If you consume too little water and excess caffeine, it can cause dehydration in your body. When your body is dehydrated, you skin becomes dry making it itchy, triggering more acne.
High caffeine intake can cause hormonal imbalance that can affect your lifestyle. 400mg of caffeine intake is recommended by experts for a healthy human body. Surpassing this might cause problems.