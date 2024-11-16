Built For The Bold: KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

By: G R Mukesh | November 16, 2024
The KTM 1290 Super Adventure S was launched recently.
It is equipped with an LED headlamp, adaptive cruise control, a 7-inch digital instrument console.
The braking setup includes dual 320mm front discs and a 267mm rear disc.
It features a 1301cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder engine that produces 158bhp and 138Nm of torque.
The bike includes a 6-speed gearbox paired with a slip and assist clutch.
The adventure bike has a Chrome-moly tubular space frame.
It includes 48mm WP Apex front forks and a rear monoshock, and rides on cast aluminium wheels fitted with Mitas Terra Force R tyres.