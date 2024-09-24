Budget Smartphone With A 48MP Camera: Tecno Pop 9 5G

By: G R Mukesh | September 24, 2024
The Tecno Pop 9 5G has been launched in India.
The price of the smartphone starts at Rs 8,499 the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, and Rs 8,999 for the 128GB variant.
It features a 48MP rear camera with a Sony IMX582 sensor and an 8MP front camera for selfies.
The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.
The smartphone includes NFC support, an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, an infrared (IR) transmitter, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.
The Tecno Pop 9 5G has a dual SIM capability and sports a 120Hz refresh rate LCD screen.
It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging.
Thanks For Reading!