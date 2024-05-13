Budget Battle At 5G Speed: Xiaomi Redmi 13C

By: Juviraj Anchil | May 13, 2024
The Xiaomi Redmi 13C comes with an aim to take 5G to the budget segement.
The camera capabilities are enhanced by AI, and its comes with a 50 MP lens.
The water-resistant device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset.
With a standard 5000 mAh battery, Redmi proomises and extended 5G experience.
The device is available in three shade, namely, Startrail Green, Startrail Silver and Startrail Black.
The 13C competes with the likes of POCO M6 Pro 5G and Moto G34.
The Xiaomi Redmi 13C 5G comes at the starting price of Rs 10,499.
Thanks For Reading!