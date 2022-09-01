BTS member Jungkook's stylish pictures as he turns 25

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 01, 2022
From being named the 'Sexiest International Man' by People magazine to his selfie becoming the second most-liked tweet of 2021, K-pop boy band BTS member Jungkook has come a long way.
As the BTS maknae turns 25 on September 1, here's a look at some of his fashionable moments shared on social media.
In 2020, Jungkook won the title of 'Sexiest International Man Alive' by People's magazine leaving behind Dan Levy, Keith Urban, Matthew Rhys, and Paul Mescal.
In 2021, when the popstar tweeted his new blonde hair selfie, it unleashed a frenzy on the microblogging site.
In five days, it was reported that Jungkook’s post was the second most-liked tweet of 2021 after US president Joe Biden.
A couple of months ago, BTS decided to take some time off as a group and focus on their solo projects.
The group consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, marked their ninth anniversary as a band this year.
Jungkook shared that he will be releasing a solo album.
He collaborated with Charlie Puth on a new single, 'Left and Right'.
