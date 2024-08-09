Breakdown of ₹420 Crore Spent By Indian Sports Ministry on Paris Olympic Bound Contingent

By: Suraj Alva | August 09, 2024
Indian athletes represented the country across 16 sports disciplines at Paris Olympics
India invested ₹420 Crores to increase the medal tally at Paris.
Here's the breakdown of the money spent on training athletes for Paris Olympics
Hockey- The ministry invested ₹41.3 crore Indian men's hockey team for the Olympics while they trained at SAI NCOE, Bengaluru.
Shooting- ₹60.42 crore was spent on the shooting contingent for the Olympics.
Athletics- Around ₹96.08 crore was spent on the Indian athletics contingent in buildup to Olympics
Wrestling- Ministry spent about ₹37.80 crore on Wrestlers taking part in Paris Olympics
Weightlifting- ₹27 crore was invested behind training Indian weightlifters
Table Tennis- Ministry invested ₹12.92 crore to get medal or put up good fight in Paris
Tennis- Ministry spent ₹1.67 crore behind three player contingent for Paris Olympics
Badminton: ₹72.03 crore was spent behind the contingent for Olympics
