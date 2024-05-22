Brain-Eating Amoeba Kills 5-Year-Old In Kerala: All You Need To Know About This Organism

By: Amisha Shirgave | May 22, 2024
In an unfortunate set of events, a five-year-old girl from Kerala died of amoebic meningoencephalitis, a brain-eating organism.
This brain-eating amoeba is called Naegleria Fowleri. It is a tiny, microscopic organism found in freshwater that enters via your nose when people swim in rivers or contaminated waters.
Once it enters the nose, it causes inflammation to brain tissues. This causes an infection and it can be fatal if not treated quicky.
Symptoms of this amoebic infection include nausea, vomiting, fever, changes in mental state and headaches.
Doctors have not been able to find a cure for this infection yet. It is better to avoid entering fresh streams of water if not checked for purity. Use nose clips if you still want to enjoy a swim.
Naegleria fowleri infections are very rare, affecting one to eight people annually. It commonly infects people with low antibodies.
Some people are born with natural antibodies which is why this amoeba does not affect them even if it enters their body.