Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor mobbed at Mumbai theatre

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor fans were in for a surprise on Sunday night as the actor visited a theatre during the screening of 'Brahmastra'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He was accompanied by 'Brahmastra' director and best friend Ayan Mukerji

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ayan and Ranbir were overwhelmed with the love that their film has been receiving

Photo by Viral Bhayani

As soon as Ranbir entered the theatre, fans went berserk to catch one glimpse of the actor

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ranbir even obliged his fans by clicking selfies and interacting with them

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Brahmastra' is off to a blockbuster start and the film has already entered the Rs 100 crore club within 3 days of its release

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Theatres have been rendered houseful with people queueing up to get their hands on the tickets

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Ayan also caught up with senior actor Makarand Deshpande, who was present at the theatre to watch 'Brahmastra'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, others glam up at an event in Mumbai
Find out More