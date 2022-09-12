Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor mobbed at Mumbai theatre

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2022
Ranbir Kapoor fans were in for a surprise on Sunday night as the actor visited a theatre during the screening of 'Brahmastra'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
He was accompanied by 'Brahmastra' director and best friend Ayan Mukerji
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ayan and Ranbir were overwhelmed with the love that their film has been receiving
Photo by Viral Bhayani
As soon as Ranbir entered the theatre, fans went berserk to catch one glimpse of the actor
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ranbir even obliged his fans by clicking selfies and interacting with them
Photo by Viral Bhayani
'Brahmastra' is off to a blockbuster start and the film has already entered the Rs 100 crore club within 3 days of its release
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Theatres have been rendered houseful with people queueing up to get their hands on the tickets
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Ayan also caught up with senior actor Makarand Deshpande, who was present at the theatre to watch 'Brahmastra'
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!