Border Gavaskar Series: Virat Kohli's iconic performances against Australia; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 04, 2023
Virat Kohli went on to score his maiden ton in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in fourth Test match in Adelaide in 2012 scoring 116 in first innings.
Virat Kohli scored 107 in the first innings of the first Test match in Chennai. India went on to win the Test series 4-0 avenging their 0-4 defeat in the previous Border-Gavaskar series.
Virat Kohli had a memorable series against Australia in 2014/15 leading the team in first and fourth Test and scoring four centuries including two in Adelaide Test and one each in Melbourne and Sydney.
Virat Kohli led for the first time against Australia in Tests after becoming India's full-time captain in all three formats of the game. India came from behind to win the Test series 2-1.
Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to win a Test series on Australian soil. India won the series 2-1. Virat Kohli also led by example by scoring a ton in the second Test match of the series scoring 123 in first innings in the second Test played at Optus Stadium.
Virat Kohli scored 74 in the first innings of the first Test in Adelaide but it was a forgettable Test for him as a skipper as India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings to end up losing the Test match by 8 wickets. After that Virat Kohli went on a paternity leave but in his absence India turned around the series winning it 2-1 under Ajinkya Rahane.