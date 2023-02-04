Border Gavaskar Series: Virat Kohli's iconic performances against Australia; in pics

Virat Kohli scored 74 in the first innings of the first Test in Adelaide but it was a forgettable Test for him as a skipper as India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings to end up losing the Test match by 8 wickets. After that Virat Kohli went on a paternity leave but in his absence India turned around the series winning it 2-1 under Ajinkya Rahane.