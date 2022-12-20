Bollywood films that earned over Rs 100 crore in 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 20, 2022
Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a horror comedy and it also starred Kiara Advani, and Tabu. It was one of the biggest hits of the year 2022. The film collected over Rs 260 crore in one month
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra was one of the most anticipated films of 2022. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, it collected Rs 225 crore gross worldwide
Ajay Devgn's mystery thriller film Drishyam 2 is another hit of 2022. As per a trade analyst, the film minted Rs 298 crore so far and is successfully running in the theatres
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, which starred Alia Bhatt, garnered massive response from the audience and collected approx Rs 125 crore at the box office
Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files was among the most successful films of 2022. It reportedly collected over Rs 200 crore
RRR starred Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. According to Taran Adarsh, the film grossed Rs 1,100 crore worldwide
KGF: Chapter 2 starred actor Yash. It minted Rs 1,200 crore worldwide (gross)
Kamal Hassan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram grossed approximately Rs 300 crore at the box office worldwide
Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara was another blockbuster film of 2022. It minted Rs 400 crore
Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan -1 reportedly earned nearly Rs 500 crore and became the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022
