Bollywood Celebs Who Graced Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Sangeet: Who Wore What

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 06, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted a sangeet ahead of their wedding on July 12. Several Bollywood celebrities graced this traditional musical night. Deepika Padukone looked ethereal in this purple saree, flaunting her baby bump.
All images from Instagram
Alia Bhatt stunned in this designer lehenga. She is wearing a custom Faraz Manan.
Setting the stage on fire with his moves in 'Tauba Tauba, Vicky Kaushal looked dashing in this designer kurta by Rohit Bal.
Jahnvi Kapoor looked dreamy in this custom lehenga by Manish Malhotra. She explained how this outfit is an ode to the wildlife at Jamnagar, especially the peacocks.
Rakul Preet donned in beautiful silver lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock.
Khushi Kapoor looked like desi barbie in her pink ensemble by Manish Malhotra.
Karan Johar wore custom Manish Malhotra for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet night.