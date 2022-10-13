Bollywood actresses who dated cricketers

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2022
The affairs between cricketers and Bollywood actresses have always made headlines. While some couples are married, some affairs ended on a sour note
Recently Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant made headlines with their social media banter. They reportedly dated in 2018
Sara Ali Khan and Shubham Gill made the news when they were spotted on a dinner date at the luxury hotel Bastian
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli started dating after they shot a advertisement together
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for over three years now
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya took social media by storm when they announced their marriage in 2020
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech briefly dated and then tied knot in 2016. Together they have a son named Orion Keech Singh
Actress Geeta Basra married Harbhajan Singh in Jalandhar, Punjab, on 29 October, 2015
Chak de! India actress Sagarika Ghatge married cricketer Zaheer Khan in 2017
In 2012, Sofia Hayat tweeted that she dated Rohit Sharma. However, Rohit never commented on this statement
Sharmila Tagore married Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1968.
Neena Gupta was in a relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards when he was still married. Although the pair never got married they have a daughter together named Masaba
Sangeeta Bijlani and Mohammad Azharuddin married each other in 1996. Allegedly, the reason behind their divorce was the cricketers affair with badminton player Jwala Gutta
Amrita Singh's first love was cricketer Ravi Shastri. The couple dated for a while before calling it quits
