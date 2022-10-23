Bollywood actors who are celebrating first Diwali after marriage

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 23, 2022
Several Bollywood couples will celebrate their first Diwali this year after tying the knot. Take a look:
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14 this year after dating for nearly five years
Mouni Roy tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Suraj Nambiar in an intimate wedding on January 27 this year
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar dated for almost three years before tying the knot on February 19 this year
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in a lavish ceremony on December 14, 2021
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur got married in a civil ceremony on February 14 and later, tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in Himachal Pradesh on February 18 this year
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa took the plunge on November 15, 2021, and they will celebrate their first Diwali after marriage this year
Karishma Tanna married Mumbai-based businessman Varun Bangera on February 5 this year
