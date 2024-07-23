Blooming In Finesse: Afeela From The House Of Sony And Honda

By: G R Mukesh | July 23, 2024
Afeela is the combination of Sony's finesse and Honda's excellence, the car was produced by the joint venture Sony Honda Mobility.
Inside the luxury car looks like no other car before. The car has a length of 4,915mm and a height 1,460mm.
The car has wheelbase of 3,000mm and is an All Wheel Drive or AWD.
The car is studded with Lithium-Ion battery and has capacity of 91kWh.
The car has a a DC charging of 150kW and AC charging of 11kW.
The Afeela takes on the likes of Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the BMW X3.
The Afeela is estimated to be in the range of Rs 37-40 Lakh.
