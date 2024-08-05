Blake Lively Dons Floral Ensembles To Promote 'It Ends With Us', Wears Indian Label In Latest Outfit

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 05, 2024
Blake Lively is busy promoting her upcoming movie, 'It Ends With Us'. Since her character in the movie owns a flower shop, she has been promoting the movie in floral ensembles. Here, Blake is wearing a strappy floral netted beige mini dress, white pump heels and minimal makeup.
All images from Instagram
Blake looked like an absolute barbie in this pink mini dress from Indian label Pero. She styled the outfit with flowers in her hair, a matching coat and a cute pair of pink heels
Blake donnes a unique Dauphinette dress. The outfit had intricate beeding details of blue and white beads. she also paired this outfit with a cute toadstool purse
For another promotional event, she chose to wear Dauphinette’s feather-trimmed “Heaven Is a Place on Earth” of pastel colours and feathered hemline
Blake looked gorgeous in this white dress with bold floral print. She also wore feathered heels to compliment her look.
Blake kept it simple yet chic with this white floral top, pairing it with blue floral denim jeans. She complemented this look with a gold, flower shaped sling bag
Blake was spotted in yet another floral outfit. Here she is seen wearing a white floral printed pantsuit with a bralette