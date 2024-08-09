Blake Lively Dazzles In Crystallised Floral Dress At 'It Ends With Us' London Premiere

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 09, 2024
Blake Lively is not only the talk of the talk, but a global attraction as she promotes her latest film, 'It Ends With Us'. Here are the pictures and details of what she wore for her movie's London premiere
Blake was wearing a strapless crystallised floral gown from Tamara Ralph’s fall 2024 couture collection
All images from Instagram
She paired her floral outfit with a read feathered overcoat. This overcoat added a dramatic flair to her look
Her Tamara Ralph outfit is all crystallised and consists of mesh and appliques
Her outfit was also adorned with delicate flower mesh petals and a cherry blossom neckline that gave a 'The Garden Of Time' moment
She also adorned Lorraine Shwartz jewellry such as earrings, bracelets and rings that shimmered complimented her outfit. She also wore pumps by Christain Louboutin. Even her sipper bottle that she carried was embellished with crystals
All the outfits that Blake promoted her movie were floral outfits but the premiere and the London premiere outfits will always be iconic