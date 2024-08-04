Blackpink’s Lisa Flaunts ₹29,000 White Ensemble While Vacationing in Italy

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | August 04, 2024

Thai rapper and Blackpink’s Lalisa Manobal is currently soaking up the sun in Italy, and we’re loving all the stunning vacation outfits she’s flaunting on her Instagram  

All images from Lisa's Instagram

In a recent photo dump, Lisa adorned a beautiful bralette top with a matching flowy maxi skirt, which left fans in awe

The fashionista is wearing the Julia top by the brand Lovers & Friends, paired with a Julia white skirt

Reportedly, the stunning attire cost a whopping Rs 29,800

The top of the ensemble boasted of white rose embellishments and intricate floral details all over the skirt

Lisa accessorised her look with statement gold jewellery, including layered necklaces, rings, a bracelet, ballerina sandals, and a Louis Vuitton handbag

She completed her look with an open hairdo and soft pink makeup glam

