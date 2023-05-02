BLACKPINK's Jennie turns heads with her stunning Met Gala 2023 debut

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 02, 2023

BLACKPINK's Jennie created a lot of buzz with her smashing debut at MET Gala 2023

Photos from Twitter

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white off-shoulder Chanel outfit

With this black and white look, the K-pop idol aimed to pay a tribute to 90s Chanel

The 27-year old K-pop idol stated, "I am wearing this 90s Chanel outfit and it's a honour for me when the Chanel Team recreated this look."

Jennie was also seen posing with 'The Glory' star, Song Hye Kyo, who also made her MET Gala debut this year

Many were disappointed on not seeeing her grpup member, Rose, at Met Gala 2023

Jennie shared the advise Rose gave her as an early debutant from the group. She said, "Rosie was here last year, she told me to just go and have fun."

Jennie Fans, did you like her MET Gala look?

Thanks For Reading!

Blackpink's Lisa, Got7's Jackson and other K-pop idols who aren't Korean
Find out More