BIZZARE: 7 Creatures Who Die After Breeding

By: Manasi Kamble | November 12, 2024
Female mantises frequently consume the heads of their male partners post-mating. The male can complete mating even without a head, yet he doesn't live for long.
Female octopuses are semelparous, indicating they reproduce a single time during their lives. Once they have laid eggs, they cease to eat and gradually die from starvation while guarding their eggs.
Male cicadas drop to the ground and perish following mating. Female cicadas similarly perish after laying their eggs.
Female salmon experience physiological transformations that result in their demise within a few weeks.
Female scorpions might cease feeding and ultimately perish after giving birth. They supply nutrients to their young via cannibalistic feeding.
Scorpio carrying her scorplings on back (Pinterest)
Male antechinus, small, brief-living Australian mammal engages in a mating frenzy that may continue for as long as 14 hours. Following mating, he experiences a lethal collapse of his immune system and perishes.
During mating, Male redback spiders wraps his body around the female's fangs and gets consumed. The female subsequently vomits digestive fluids onto him and consumes his rear.
