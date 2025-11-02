Birthday Special: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About Shah Rukh Khan

By: Sachin T | November 02, 2025
Veteran actor Shah Rukh Khan, known as the king of Bollywood, is known for his style and expression. Today, he is celebrating his 60th birthday. On this special occasion, take a look at some of the interesting facts about him:
At the time of his birth, SRK's maternal grandmother desired to name him Abdul Rehman, but his father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, chose the name Shah Rukh
SRK was raised in Delhi, going to St. Columba’s School and Hansraj College, and subsequently earned a master’s in Mass Communication at Jamia Millia Islamia before relocating to Mumbai to pursue acting
Shah Rukh Khan means "Face of the King" in Persian
He is the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), along with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta
SRK has received France’s highest civilian award, the Légion d’honneur, for his contribution to Indian cinema and his global influence
SRK has endorsed over 80 brands, from luxury cars to soft drinks. His charisma and wit make him one of India’s most trusted and marketable celebrities
