Birthday Boy Arjun Kapoor Mobbed By Fans As He Cuts Cake With Paps

By: Shefali Fernandes | June 26, 2024
Arjun Kapoor celebrates his 39th birthday today, June 26, 2024.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Arjun Kapoor stepped outside his Juhu residence in Mumbai to cut the cake with paparazzi.
Arjun Kapoor was all smiles as he posed for the paparazzi.
Arjun Kapoor is seen dressed in a black and blue checkered shirt.
Arjun Kapoor also acknowleged his fans, who were waiting to click a selfie with him outside his residence in Juhu
Arjun Kapoor posed with his little fan.
Arjun Kapoor was also mobbed by his fans on the occasion of his birthday.
