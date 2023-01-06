Birsa Munda Hockey stadium unveiled in Rourkela ahead of Hockey World Cup, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 06, 2023
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the Birsa Munda Hockey stadium in Rourkela on Jan 05 2023
The stadium has been named by legendary Tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda
The stadium is one of two venues that will host the World Cup in India from Jan 13 to 29
The other stadium that will play host is the Kalinga stadium
The total capacity of the stadium is 21,000. It is the largest all-seater field hockey stadium in the world.
The stadium was constructed in a record time of 15 months and the stadium complex spreads accross 60,000 square metres
This will be the fourth time India will host this event and it will also be the second time the world cup will be hosted in Odisha.
Fans packed the stadium for the grand inauguration ceremony laid ablaze by fireworks
A total of 16 teams will be participating in the tournanment