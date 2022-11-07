Bipasha Basu's maternity fashion in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2022

Bipasha Basu announced her pregnancy this August on Instagram

Instagram

Bipasha posted dreamy photos of the announcement with husband Karan Singh Grover

Instagram

Mom-to-be is slaying maternity fashion since the announcement

Instagram

Mom-to-be Bipasha is setting massive style goals

Instagram

Bipasha looked drop-dead gorgeous in her strapless gold gown

Instagram

Bipasha was also seen wearing clothes from Alia Bhatt's maternity collection 'Ed-a-Mamma'

Instagram

She carries both traditional and western outfits with ease and elegance

Instagram

Bipasha looked ethereal as she posed for cameras in her pink saree

Instagram

The mom-to-be simply glowed in a plain yellow kurti with white prints

Instagram

Bipasha Basu's baby shower look stole everyone's hearts. She picked a pastel pink gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit

Instagram

Thanks For Reading!

When Alia Bhatt planned to keep THIS name if she had a baby girl
Find out More