Bipasha Basu's maternity fashion in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2022
Bipasha Basu announced her pregnancy this August on Instagram
Bipasha posted dreamy photos of the announcement with husband Karan Singh Grover
Mom-to-be is slaying maternity fashion since the announcement
Mom-to-be Bipasha is setting massive style goals
Bipasha looked drop-dead gorgeous in her strapless gold gown
Bipasha was also seen wearing clothes from Alia Bhatt's maternity collection 'Ed-a-Mamma'
She carries both traditional and western outfits with ease and elegance
Bipasha looked ethereal as she posed for cameras in her pink saree
The mom-to-be simply glowed in a plain yellow kurti with white prints
Bipasha Basu's baby shower look stole everyone's hearts. She picked a pastel pink gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit
