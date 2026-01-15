Bihu Festival 2026: Explore These Amazing Places In Assam On 'Rongali Bihu'

By: Sunanda Singh | January 15, 2026

Bihu is a cultural festival which is celebrated in Assam. On this auspicious day, explore some of the best places in the state, which are mentioned below:

Kamakhaya Temple is one of the 51 Shaktipeeth, which is also considered one of the oldest and most sacred religious sites.

Corramore Tea Garden, which is situated in the Darrang district, is known for its beautiful landscape and tea production.

The Guwahati Planetarium is another place to visit in Assam. It is a center for astronomical research and education.

Jagannath Temple is a magnificent temple located in Dibrugarh. The revered temple is home to Lord Jagannath, a replica of Odisha's Jagannath Puri.

Majuli in Assam is the most famous island. It is considered the world's largest river island and is one of the best places to explore in the state.

Bezor Doul is another significant site in Assam. The ancient place was a medical practitioner, and it is the best place for history enthusiasts.

Talaltal Ghar, situated in Rangpur, is an example of Tai Ahom architecture and is considered the largest monument constructed in the Ahom era.

