Bigg Boss contestants who were kicked out of the house for breaking rules

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2022
Bigg Boss is full of drama, fights, and controversies. Sometimes situations go out of hand and contestants are evicted from the house. Here's a list of contestants who have been kicked out
Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam has reportedly been thrown out of the house after she got into a physical fight with Shiv Thakare
Umar Riaz was eliminated from the show after a physical altercation with Pratik Sehajpal in Bigg Boss 15
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta was kicked out of the show after he pushed his fellow contestant Arshi Khan in the swimming pool
Swami Om caused problems since Day 1 in the 10th season. He threw his urine on Bani J and Rohan during a task and he was immediately evicted
Priyanka Jagga's offensive language towards fellow contestants Lopamudra Raut and Manu Punjabi caused host Salman Khan to evict her from the house
Rahul Mahajan tried to flee the house by attempting to climb the wall. He broke one of the rules and was therefore evicted
Bigg Boss 13 contestant Madhurima Tuli hit her ex-BF Vishal Aditya Singh with a frying pan. She was sent home for her actions
Bigg Boss issued a warning to Shivashish Mishra to follow the rules, but he chose to leave the house in the 12th season
Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kushal Tandon was kicked out of the house after he had a physical altercation with fellow contestant Andy
Due to the constant violent behaviour displayed by Dolly Bindra, Bigg Boss asked her to leave the house in 4th season
Samir Soni's confrontation with Dolly Bindra caused him to be fired from the show
Thanks For Reading!