Big and controversial breakups of Bollywood

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2022
Celebrities are only humans and it doesn’t come as a surprise when these celebrity couples break up. Here's a list of some dreamy couples whose breakup grabbed the eyeballs of movie buffs...
Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Being in a relationship since 2016, they have now broken up and gone their separate ways
In a bombshell interview in 2017, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she dated Hrithik Roshan during the shooting of 'Krrish 3.' With celebrities picking sides, this revelation caused a lot of drama in Bollywood
After expressing her love for Kartik Aaryan on 'Koffee With Karan,' Sara Ali Khan and Kartik started dating on the sets of ‘Love Aaj Kal.' However, they parted ways right before the film’s release
Ananya Panday appeared on 'Koffee With Karan' earlier this year. Karan Johar confirmed that Ananya and Ishaan dated for a while
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor were one of the most loved couples in tinsel town. However, after their bitter breakup, both were seen bad-mouthing each other. But the actors seem to have sorted out their differences and are now quite good friends
Always staying in the headlines, Ranbir and Katrina Kaif dated for six years after his break up with Deepika. Ultimately, the couple called it quits in 2016, and it sure did end on a bitter note
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan dated each other for a brief period. Post their breakup, they said several nasty things about each other during interviews
The Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai affair has been the talk of the town for ages. The couple started dating in 1999 and ended things in 2001, and was probably the ugliest breakup in Bollywood with the actress accusing Salman of abusing and hitting her and turning up drunk at her workplace
Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor dated for five years and got engaged in 2002 on Amitabh Bachchan’s 60th birthday. However, the couple called it quits the following year in 2003 for reasons known best to them
