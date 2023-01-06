Bhupinder Singh Gill becomes first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee in EPL, know more about the 37-year-old official

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 06, 2023
Bhupinder Singh Gill made history as the Premier League’s first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee on Wednesday when officiated in Southampton’s home game against Nottingham Forest at St Mary’s
The 37-year-old comes from a football family, with father Jarnail Singh the first referee to wear a turban in the English league and officiating in more than 150 football league games between 2004-10
Bhupinder’s elder brother Sunny is also an EFL referee. “This has to be the proudest and most exciting moment in my refereeing journey, but I’m not getting carried away as it is just another step in the direction to where I want to get to," Bhupinder told English media before the game
“Hopefully, this is another moment to help inspire the next generation to sign up to a refereeing course and get into officiating. My dream has always been to reach the top of the game, be a role model for future officials and encourage more people from diverse backgrounds into officiating, especially from a South Asian background just like me."
Speaking to Sky Sports, Howard Webb the Professional Game Match Officials Limited’s (PGMOL) chief refereeing officer said, “First and foremost, I'm delighted that Bhupinder has been given this appointment in the Premier League - for him as an individual, and for the recognition of the talented and dedicated official he is, having worked his way through the levels.”
Webb continued: "Bhupinder's appointment to the Premier League and the best league in the world will show an even greater audience about what's possible for people from different backgrounds.