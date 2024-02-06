Bhupinder Singh Birth Anniversary: 6 Iconic Songs Of The Popular Singer That Leave Every Music Lover Mesmerised

By: Swarna Srikanth | February 06, 2024
Singer Bhupinder Singh who gave the classic song 'Naam Gum Jayega' to the world marks his birth Anniversary on February 6, 2024.
While many know him as a Bollywood playback singer, one can't forget the soulful ghazals he sang.
Impressively, the musician introduced western instruments such as guitars to ghazals.
As a guitarist, he has contributed to the iconic beats in the Bollywood industry such as Chura Liya from Yaadon Ki Baarat, Mehbooba O Mehbooba from Sholay, and many more.
Some of his evergreen songs include "Naam Gum Jayega" where he worked with Lata ji, Gulzar, and RD Burman.
The super hit duet "Dil Dhoondta Hai Phir Wohi" which features Sharmila Tagore and Sanjeev Kumar from their film Mausum is one of the iconic songs by Bhupinder Singh.
Aaj Bichhde Hain is yet another beat that reminds people of the legendary singer who touched the hearts of listeners with his soulful voice.
Singh also gave his voice to the joyful romantic song 'Do Deewane Shahar Main' from the 70s.
Remember the "Thodi Si Zamin Thoda Aasman" from Sitara which stars Zarina Wahab and Mithun Chakraborty? That too is a part of Singh's collection.
One of the ghazals that still sets goosebumps is the singer's "Aaj Peene Ki Dawat Hai" where he romances the lyrics with all his heart.
Singh passed away in 2022 at the age of 82 after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, he continues to live forever with his melodies and ghazals that are on every music lover's playlist.