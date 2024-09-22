Bhumi Pednekar Shines In Exquisite Parsi Gara Embroidery Saree

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 22, 2024

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar never fails to steal the spotlight, and she has done it again, this time in a striking drape

In a recent appearance, the actress dazzled in an exquisite black saree adorned with traditional Parsi Gara embroidery

Parsi Gara embroidery carries significant importance in Parsi culture, featuring detailed and vibrant designs, with flora and fauna motifs like birds, flowers, butterflies and trees

The highlight of the ensemble was the sheer white lace blouse, with sleeves that gracefully extended into gloves

The attire was complemented with dramatic layers of pearl necklaces, adding a touch of vintage glamour to the ethnic look

The Badhaai Do actress opted for a messy middle-parted bun, allowing her traditional outfit to stand out

She looked ravishing in her glam makeup, with dewy skin, blushy cheeks, highlighted eyes and bold lips, completing the look

