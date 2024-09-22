Bhumi Pednekar Shines In Exquisite Parsi Gara Embroidery Saree

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | September 22, 2024
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar never fails to steal the spotlight, and she has done it again, this time in a striking drape
All images from Bhumi Pednekar's Instagram
In a recent appearance, the actress dazzled in an exquisite black saree adorned with traditional Parsi Gara embroidery
Parsi Gara embroidery carries significant importance in Parsi culture, featuring detailed and vibrant designs, with flora and fauna motifs like birds, flowers, butterflies and trees
The highlight of the ensemble was the sheer white lace blouse, with sleeves that gracefully extended into gloves
The attire was complemented with dramatic layers of pearl necklaces, adding a touch of vintage glamour to the ethnic look
The Badhaai Do actress opted for a messy middle-parted bun, allowing her traditional outfit to stand out
She looked ravishing in her glam makeup, with dewy skin, blushy cheeks, highlighted eyes and bold lips, completing the look
